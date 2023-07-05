The owner and chairman of Millwall Football Club, John Berylson, died in a fatal car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Tuesday, June 4. "John's sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him," the club said Wednesday in a statement. "The investigation on the car crash is still ongoing.

Millwall FC Owner John Berylson Dies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)