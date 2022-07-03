Argentine superstar Lionel Messi won the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2005 on this day, July 3 in Netherlands. Messi was named man of the match after his heroic performance in the final against Nigeria with scoring the only two goals for his side. Argentina won the the final game 2-1, with Messi being the best player of the world cup with 6 goals.

Check Twitter:

On this day in 2005, Argentina won the U20 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi scored twice in the final, a 2-1 win vs. Nigeria. Lionel Messi also won top scorer with 6 goals and named the World Cup's best player. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/EJLNiChJXk — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 2, 2022

Watch video:

Fifa U20 WC Final 2005. D10S since he was an 18 y/o pic.twitter.com/BnbvqasDp3 — beej 🇱🇧🎗 (@FCBeej) September 4, 2017

