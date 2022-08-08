Former Germany footballer Philip Lahm has said that he will not travel to Qatar for attending the football World Cup later this year, on humanitarian grounds. The former Bayern Munich star was quoted by French outlet L'Equipe as saying. "I am not part of the delegation and I don't want to go there as a supporter. I prefer to follow the tournament from home. Human rights should play a greater role in the awarding of a tournament."

Philip Lahm to Not Attend Qatar World Cup:

L'ancien joueur du Bayern Munich Philipp Lahm a révélé qu'il ne se rendra pas au Qatar pour la Coupe du monde 2022, invoquant le non-respect des droits de l'homme du pays hôte. https://t.co/byHWpFXvYD pic.twitter.com/zOUY7oJAEx — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) August 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)