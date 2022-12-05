England forward Raheem Sterling has headed back to his home in London from FIFA World Cup 2022 after armed intruders broke into his house when his partner and children were inside. This development was confirmed by Gareth Southgate and the England Football Association. The player reportedly was shaken after being made aware of this news and flew back home. Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal which saw the Three Lions set up a date with France in the quarterfinal.

Raheem Sterling Heads Home after Armed Burglary at His House:

Raheem Sterling’s home was raided by armed invaders on Saturday, while his partner and young children were in the house. Raheem’s hugely committed to England but wanted to get home, supported by Southgate, the FA and all teammates. He will decide if/when will be time to return. pic.twitter.com/rdiZ3LVxub — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 5, 2022

