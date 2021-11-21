SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC settled for a point each in their first match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday, November 21. With this result, SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC occupy the third and fourth spots on the points table for the time being.

See Result Below:

FULL-TIME | #SCEBJFC

The points are shared at Tilak Maidan as @sc_eastbengal and @JamshedpurFC begin their #HeroISL 2021-22 campaign with a draw ⚔️ SCEB 1-1 JFC #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)