Sreenidi Deccan will face NEROCA in the highly anticipated fixture of I-League 2022-23 on Sunday, October 29. The match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Deccan Arena, Telangana. Sreenidi Deccan missed out on the championship last season as they finished second in the points table. NEROCA on the other hand finished 10th in I-League last season. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Fancode app or website.

Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming

