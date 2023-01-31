Ahead of the closure of the winter transfer window on January 31, the market is getting tense as stalled deals are getting moved now with big clubs looking for desperate reinforcements. After showing a lot of activity in the market in the January window, Chelsea make one last push to sign Enzo Fernandez. They are desperate for the player and ready to pay transfer fees of €120m. Benfica president and former Portuguese player Rui Costa is reluctant to accept. Meanwhile. Arsenal look to continue their lead in the premier league table and for that they need midfield depth signing. They are still trying to get Moises Caicedo from Brighton but also contacted Chelsea to open tals over Jorginho, who might leave if Enzo Fernandez arrives in Stamford Bridge. Mikel Arteta, a admirer of Jorginho's skills, will like to use the opportunity. Although, with Jorginho's contract still having time left, Chelsea want significant fees for the move. Joao Cancelo Transfer News: Portuguese Right Back Signs For Bayern Munich On a Loan Deal.

Chelsea push for Enzo Fernandez

🚨 Chelsea are back in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. They want the player at all costs — Chelsea would be prepared to pay €120m fee. 🔵🇦🇷 #CFC Benfica president Rui Costa has still no intention to accept — but Chelsea will insist to get the deal done now. pic.twitter.com/CFhiVsv9no — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

Arsenal Open Talks For Jorginho

Arsenal approach Chelsea for Jorginho! It’s now an option in case Caicedo deal won’t go through with Brighton still reluctant to sell 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Chelsea, open to sell Jorginho but will ask for important fee to let him leave 6 months before end of contract #CFC pic.twitter.com/ahkNSwakqC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

