The winter transfer window of the 2022-23 season is going to close on January 31. Ahead of that, Bayern Munich makes a surprise move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo signing him on a loan deal for remainder of the season also with an option to buy for €70m in the summer. The defender seemed to have a fall-out with his club Manchester City and coach Pep Guardiola and thereby he pushed and secured the move late in the window. Considering Bayern is missing Noussair Mazrouai due to injury and Benjamin Pavard might leave in the deadline day, it is an important signing for the German club. Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23: Nathan Ake's Winner Knocks Out Gunners From Fourth Round.

Joao Cancelo signs for Bayern Munich

Bayern have completed the agreement to sign João Cancelo, here we go! Deal set to be completed on loan plus €70m buy option clause 🚨🔴 #FCBayern Cancelo told Pep Guardiola that he wanted to leave. Medical tests later tonight. Boarding completed - Munich ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/TiQMyMWhwq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)