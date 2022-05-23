Camila Cabello is set to enthrall fans with a mesmerizing performance in the opening ceremony at the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Taking to Instagram, the star singer shared the details of her performance, writing, "It’s not a party without you." Her performance would be followed by what can be expected to be an intense game between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

