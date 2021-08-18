Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, and Sheriff edged closer to UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stages after wins in their first leg playoff games. The reverse tie will be played next week and they will be aiming to hold on to the result.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ Play-offs, 1st leg ✅ 🔝 Best performance?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)