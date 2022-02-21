Former Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero of the match as he scored a hat-trick for Barcelona in the La Liga 2021-22 game and took the team to a 4-1 win against Valencia.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)