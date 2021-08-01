After an impressive Olympic debut, Fouaad Mirza would be competing in the Cross County individual event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The game has a tentative start time of 05:18 am IST and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. You can catch the live updates of this event from the official website:

Check tweet here:

.@FouaadMirza and Seigneur Medicott currently stand 9th in the rankings after #EquestrianDressage with a total penalty points of 28.00 They will be in action in the individual Cross-Country event tomorrow morning. Here's a brief of the event 👇#Tokyo2020 #Equestrian #Olympics pic.twitter.com/8910LMWUjM — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2021

