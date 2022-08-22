Five times world champion Magnus Carlsen was shocked when R Paggnanandhaa pulled off a stunner and defeated the Norwegian Chess Master in FTX Crypto Cup. Carlsen was about to win and force tiebreaks but then he blundered and Praggnanandhaa took the opportunity to win the match. The 17 year old Indian chess prodigy has become runners up of the tournament.

See Magnus Carlsen's Reaction-

The moment Pragg DEFEATS the world champ! Magnus: 😩 -> 😅 -> 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3RgYyzwymf — Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) August 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)