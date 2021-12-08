Neeraj Chopra was the Most Searched Personality in India in 2021 as as per the ‘Google Year in Search 2021’. Neeraj apparently topped the charts due to his historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The Javelin Thrower became the first Indian ever to win a gold medal in athletics when he threw a best distance of 87.58m in the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra also became the second Indian to win a gold medal at the Summer Games in individual event. Google Year In Search 2021: Indian Premier League, IPL, Most Searched Sports Event in India.

Most Searched Personalities Google Year In Search 2021 India

