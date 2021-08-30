Gurjar Sundar Singh, Ajeet Singh & Devendra Jhajharia would be in action in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final event on Monday, August 30. The match will be played at 07.33 am IST. The live telecast of the game will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also watch live updates of the event from the official website:

Check tweet here:

It’s going to be an action packed day tomorrow as well for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Set your alarms for 30th Aug and get ready to #Cheer4India with your encouraging messages#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/ZkYoRrf55a — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)