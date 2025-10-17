Happy Birthday The Iceman
Happy Birthday to Kimi Raikkonen, aka “The Iceman”, named after his ice-cool attitude both on and off track. Born #OnThisDay 17 October 1979, Kimi had one of the longest-ever careers in Formula 1 that peaked when he won the 2007 Drivers’ Championship with Ferrari but would become… pic.twitter.com/tGeU1kXPPw
— Formula One History (@F1History1950) October 17, 2025
Fan Wishes Kimi Raikkonen Birthday
🎂🇫🇮 PARABÉNS KIMI
Hoje, 17 de Outubro, o campeão de 2007, Kimi Raikkonen, faz aniversário aos 46 anos.#F1 #KimiRaikkonen #Ferrari #McLaren #Lotus #AlfaRomeo #Sauber pic.twitter.com/sYPXFHWQLK
— Denis Jungi Yorinori (@denisyorinori) October 17, 2025
User Wishes Kimi Raikkonen Birthday
🥳 Em homenagem ao aniversariante deste dia 17/10...
👏 Uma super largada dele...
🏁 Kimi Raikkonen
📽 ASCOM @F1
📋 Pesquisa: TikTok @FREDCHAMECHAME pic.twitter.com/U2zrY8ItF7
— ALTA VELOCIDADE (@ALTAVELOCIDADE) October 16, 2025
Monaco GP Organisers Wish Iceman
🎂 Nous souhaitons un joyeux anniversaire à 𝙄𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣 aka 𝗞𝗶𝗺𝗶 𝗥𝗮̈𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗼̈𝗻𝗲𝗻 😎🇫🇮
Vainqueur du #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 en 2005, mais aussi :
🥇 x21 victoires
🏎 x18 pole positions
🥈🥉 x103 podiums
—
🎂 We wish a happy birthday to 𝙄𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣 aka 𝗞𝗶𝗺𝗶… pic.twitter.com/11R8LGRaJB
— Automobile Club de Monaco (@ACM_Media) October 17, 2025
Happy Birthday Kimi
#BornOnThisDay Kimi-Matias Räikkönen.
Happy Birthday Kimi.#F1 #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/uLewn0gIbr
— kris van Ditshuizen (@KrisVanD2) October 17, 2025
