One of the most serious and fearless drivers in Formula 1 history, former world champion Kimi Raikkonen, celebrates his birthday today (October 17). Born, October 19, 1979, the Finland-based driver competed in F1 between 2001 and 2021, winning 21 Grand Prix and becoming World Champion in 2007 with Ferrari, having seen success with McLaren until 2006. Raikkonen was known for being calm and composed on and off the race track, earning him the moniker 'The Iceman'. A fan favourite, netizens on social media flooded X with wishes for the former Formula 1 star driver on his happy birthday. Check out some of the fans' wishes for Kimi Raikkonen below. Mercedes F1 Team Confirms George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for Formula One 2026 Season

Happy Birthday The Iceman

Happy Birthday to Kimi Raikkonen, aka “The Iceman”, named after his ice-cool attitude both on and off track. Born #OnThisDay 17 October 1979, Kimi had one of the longest-ever careers in Formula 1 that peaked when he won the 2007 Drivers’ Championship with Ferrari but would become… pic.twitter.com/tGeU1kXPPw — Formula One History (@F1History1950) October 17, 2025

Fan Wishes Kimi Raikkonen Birthday

User Wishes Kimi Raikkonen Birthday

🥳 Em homenagem ao aniversariante deste dia 17/10... 👏 Uma super largada dele... 🏁 Kimi Raikkonen 📽 ASCOM @F1 📋 Pesquisa: TikTok @FREDCHAMECHAME pic.twitter.com/U2zrY8ItF7 — ALTA VELOCIDADE (@ALTAVELOCIDADE) October 16, 2025

Monaco GP Organisers Wish Iceman

🎂 Nous souhaitons un joyeux anniversaire à 𝙄𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣 aka 𝗞𝗶𝗺𝗶 𝗥𝗮̈𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗼̈𝗻𝗲𝗻 😎🇫🇮 Vainqueur du #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 en 2005, mais aussi : 🥇 x21 victoires 🏎 x18 pole positions 🥈🥉 x103 podiums — 🎂 We wish a happy birthday to 𝙄𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣 aka 𝗞𝗶𝗺𝗶… pic.twitter.com/11R8LGRaJB — Automobile Club de Monaco (@ACM_Media) October 17, 2025

Happy Birthday Kimi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)