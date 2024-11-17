After suffering a defeat against India Women's National Hockey Team, China will look to get back to winning ways, when they meet South Korea in their final Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 group match on November 17. The China vs South Korea match will be held at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, and commence at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India are Sony Sports Network, who will live telecast the China vs South Korea hockey match on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. Fans can also find live viewing options of China vs South Korea match live streaming on SonyLIV app and website, which would need a subscription. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete Score As India Hockey Team Registers 3–0 Win Over China.

China vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live

Last Match of the Group Stage – Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 🏑🔥 The final clash of the group stage is here! 🌟 The battle for supremacy intensifies as teams give their all for a spot in the knockout rounds. Who will make the cut and who will fall short? 🏆… pic.twitter.com/H026HMpfVk — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 17, 2024

