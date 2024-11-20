Deepika was deservedly named Player of the Tournament award for her terrific form as India won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 title in Bihar, on Wednesday, November 20. The striker was the standout player for India in the tournament where she scored a total of 11 goals as the hosts went on to win the title for the second consecutive time and third time overall. She also scored the winning goal in the final as India defeated China 1-0 to claim the title. India Win Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024; Deepika's Goal Helps Hosts Beat China 1-0 To Clinch Second Consecutive Title.

Deepika Wins Player Player of the Tournament Award

India's number 5️⃣5️⃣ Deepika deservedly wins the Player of the Tournament & Highest Goalscorer's award. With 11 goals in 6 games, Deepika has been spectacular in the tournament. #BiharWACT2024Final #HockeyIndia #BharatKiSherniyan — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 20, 2024

