India women's national hockey team will take on the China women's national hockey team in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final hockey match on Wednesday, November 20. The India vs Japan match is slated to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium and it starts at 4:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights and fans can watch the India vs China live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel as well as on DD Sports. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey team live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but would need a subscription for the same. Hockey India Names Amir Ali-Led 20-Man Squad for Junior Asia Cup 2024.

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🏑FINAL SHOWDOWN!🏑



The moment we've all been waiting for is here! It's time for the grand finale at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! 🇮🇳 Team India 🇮🇳 faces China 🇨🇳 in an epic battle for the championship!



Our Bharat Ki Sherniyan are all set to give it… pic.twitter.com/sArdAqXpf7— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 20, 2024

