India defeated China 1-0 to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 title in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20. The first two quarters were evenly contested ones between India and China and it was the in-form Deepika, who gave the hosts the lead in the third quarter with a brilliant flick. The scoreline could have been worse for China had it not been for their goalkeeper who pulled off some good saves. This was India's second consecutive Women's Asian Champions Trophy title after winning the last edition in 2023. This is a massive victory for the India women's national hockey team after they had failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics that was held earlier this year. Japan won the bronze medal in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with a 4-1 victory over Malaysia.

India Win Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Title

CHAMPIONNNNSSSS!!! Our girls have done it, once again they are the Champions of Asia. Full-Time: India 🇮🇳 1️⃣ : 0️⃣ 🇨🇳 China Deepika (PC) 31' #BiharWACT2024Final #HockeyIndia #BharatKiSherniyan — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 20, 2024

