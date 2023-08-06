It was a full domination from India as they thumped Malaysia in their third match of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023. Since India took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter of the match, it became impossible for Malaysia to stop the rampant Men in Blue. The Indian team doubled the lead in the 32nd minute of the game as Malaysia gave away a penalty corner and India’s Hardik Singh converted it successfully. The third goal was added when Malaysia conceded the fourth penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh converted it successfully into a goal. India again added two more goals after the quarter three ended.

India Thump Malaysia 5-0

India vs Malaysia: Indian hockey team beat Malaysia 5-0 to maintain an unbeaten run in Asian Champions Trophy 2023. — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

