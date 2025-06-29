Hoping to cut down Oscar Piastri's lead in the Drivers Championship, teammate Lando Norris will start from pole position in the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 in Spielberg, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc taking the second spot, dividing the McLaren drivers. The Austrian GP F1 2025 race will begin at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 29. Sadly for fans, there is no official TV broadcaster available for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 in India for a live telecast viewing option. FanCode has the official digital rights in India for Formula 1 till the end of the 2025 season. Viewers can find online streaming viewing options for the F1 Austrian GP 2025 on the FanCode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a pass to watch F1 action in India, which is worth INR 99, INR 899, and INR 999. F1 2025: Lando Norris Feels Back to His Old Self With Pole Position for Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Live

