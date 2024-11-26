After suffering a heartbreaking defeat in Game 1 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 with the white pieces, D Gukesh will look to strike back against defending champions Ding Liren with the black pieces in Game 2, which takes place today (November 26). The GukeshDing match is being played in Singapore and commence at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, no TV telecast of the marquee event is available in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans have multiple live viewing options available with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing live streaming on their respective YouTube channels. Chesscom streams will also be available on Twitch. Ding Liren Draws First Blood; Beats D Gukesh in FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Opener.

Gukesh D vs Ding Liren Game 2

friendly reminder to set your alarms! pic.twitter.com/sWEmuKOMX0 — Chess.com (@chesscom) November 26, 2024

