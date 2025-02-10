NFL Super Bowl 2025 will see Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs lock horns in a repeat of their Super Bowl 2023 clash. The Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Caesars Superdome and begin at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 10. Unfortunately, no live telecast viewing options will be available in India for Super Bowl 59, due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, NFL fans in India can find online viewing options of Super Bowl LIX on the DAZN mobile app and website for INR 80. Roger Federer-Elmo ON Advertisement to Feature During Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 (Watch Ad Video)

NFL Super Bowl 2025 Live

Chiefs. Eagles. Who will wake up tomorrow a champion? 📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX 📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/7gw13Jzu95 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

