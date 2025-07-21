As expected, India has been named as the official host country for the upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025, which will take place in the nation between October 30 and November 27. The FIDE World Cup 2025 will feature the best talents from all over the globe participating, with a total of 206 players competing in a knockout format. As many as three 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament spots are up for grabs during the Chess World Cup 2025. India has been a major force in chess in the recent past, with D Gukesh becoming World Chess Champion, and India winning gold medals in the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2025 in both Open and Women's sections. FIDE will, in due course, announce the host city for the FIDE World Cup 2025. Koneru Humpy Scripts History, Harika Dronavalli vs Divya Deshmukh Heads to Tiebreaks at FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025.

India Named FIDE World Cup Host Nation

