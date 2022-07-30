Indian women's table-tennis team would now take on Guyana after beating South Africa and Fiji, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, July 30. The event is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports and DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app.
Day 2️⃣ at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a 👀 at #B2022 events scheduled for 30th July
Catch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/u8fZwdGR2r
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022
