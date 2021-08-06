Indian men's relay team might have scripted the new Asian record at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but they still failed to qualified for the finals of 4x400 race as they ended up being in 9th position overall. The comprising Muhammed Anas, Nirma Noah Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob finished fourth in the race.

News Flash: This is UNBELIEVABLE 🔥🔥🔥 India create NEW ASIAN Record in Men's 4X400m Relay (Heat 2) clocking 3:00.25. Finished 4th in Heat 2 Indian team comprised Muhammed Anas, Nirma Noah Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/S3lkSTvZ87 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

Another one:

Men's 4X400m Relay: Overall India finished 9th (out of 16 teams in both the Heats). Missed out qualifying for Final by a whisker. Belgium was last team to qualify at 2:59.37. What an inspiring performance to create New Asian Record . Well done @afiindia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QtoYslNHUO — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

