Indian quartet of Jisna Mathew, Rupal Chaudhary, Kunja Rajitha and Subha Venkatesan added another gold medal in the tally of India as they secured a win in the Women's 4x400M relay race. This is India's first gold medal in the event since 2013. They clocked a timing of 3:34.77 to win the Asian Title. Over 60 Indian athletes are competing at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, Republic of Korea, from May 27 to 31. Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold Medal at Women's 100M Hurdles Event in Asian Athletics Championships 2025; Retains Title.

India Women's 4x400 M Relay Team Wins Gold Medal

