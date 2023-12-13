India's young sensation Antim Panghal clinched the Women's Wrestling Rising Star of the Year for 2023 at the Union World Wrestling Awards 2023. Antim is currently 19 years old. Antim has achieved four major medals. Bronze at the Senior World Championships, Gold Medal at the U20 World Championships, Silver Medal at the Asian Championships, and a Bronze Medal at the Asian Games. India Ready for German Challenge in Semifinals of FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023.

Women's Wrestling Star of the Year

#UWWAwards2023 | Women’s Wrestling Rising Star of Year: 19-year-old ANTIM Antim in 2023: • Senior World C’ships 🥉 • U20 World C’ships 🥇 • ‘Asian Championships 🥈 • Asian Games 🥉 Head on over to UWW+ to see the freestyle and Greco-Roman Rising Star award winners. pic.twitter.com/sMPNVyTZ6J — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)