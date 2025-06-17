Ahead of the five-Test gruelling IND vs ENG 2025 series, Team India players underwent their first official photoshoot in England. India's new Test captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and all other members of the squad posed for their respective headshots with IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 starting on June 20 in Leeds. In a clip shared by BCCI on social media handles, all India national cricket team players could be seen posing in their pre-series photos for broadcast partners. Check out BCCI's video below. IND vs ENG 2025: India Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Leave for England Today After Attending to Family Emergency: Sources.

Team India Photoshoot Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series

