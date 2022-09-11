Formula One action would return when the Italian Grand Prix takes place at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza Circuit on Sunday, September 11. The race would begin at 6:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD would provide live telecast of the race in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The ⚡️ lap that made @Charles_Leclerc the first Ferrari driver to take 8️⃣ poles in an #F1 season since Michael Schumacher in 2004! 🤩#ItalianGP | #Monza | #MainRace: Today, 6:25 PM | Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/AXOisxlb6U — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 11, 2022

