Five Olympic rings up in Tokyo sky as competition gets underway

Japanese pilots drew the five Olympic rings over Tokyo in a practice flight ahead of a similar maneuver which is scheduled to mark the official start of the #Tokyo2020https://t.co/R6ynSncb7Q For more coverage of the Olympic Games https://t.co/yIhRYxgy8Upic.twitter.com/kEeNk8Fn69 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)