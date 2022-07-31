Jeremy Lalrinnunga produced a sensational display at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as he won a gold medal in Men's 59kg weightlifting event. Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra congratulated the youngster on his achievement. 'proud of you bhai' the Indian Javelin thrower wrote.

