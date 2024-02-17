Jyothi Yarraji continued to cement her status as one of the rising stars in Indian athletics as she put up a fine performance to win the gold medal in women's 60m hurdles event at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024 on February 17. The sprinter clocked a timing of just 8.12 secs to win the top prize on offer. With this effort, she also set a new national record, surpassing her previous effort of 8.13 seconds which was achieved last year.

Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold Medal, Sets National Record

JYOTHI YARRAJI CREATED A NEW NR TO WIN GOLD AT ASIAN INDOORS Jyothi Yarraji clocked 8.12s in Women's 60m Hurdles to win India's 2nd Gold at Asian Indoor Championships at Tehran🇮🇷 She has rewritten the NR in the process (Old NR - 8.13s for Indoor Asians last year) pic.twitter.com/WulGvOy3gp — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) February 17, 2024

