India continue their good performance in the Asian Athletic Championships 2025 as they add the fourth gold medal to their tally. This time Jyothi Yarraji is the one who won them the gold medal as she retained her title by winning the Women's 100M Hurdles event. Jyothi Yarraji successfully defended her Women's 100m Hurdles title by clocking a timing of 12.97s. Avinash Sable Wins Gold Medal At 3000M Steeplechase Event in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold Medal at Women's 100M Hurdles Event

🏃‍♀️ JYOTHI YARRAJI RETAINED ASIAN TITLE IN WOMEN'S 100M HURDLES Reigning Asian Champion Jyothi Yarraji successfully defended Women's 100m Hurdles title clocking 12.97s (-0.1 m/s) 4th Gold for India in this Asian C'ships so far! pic.twitter.com/NZDvoUpIqX — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) May 29, 2025

