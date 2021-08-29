Jyoti Balan and Rakesh Kumar have beaten Thailand's P Homjanthuek and A Aungaphinan 147-141. The Indian stalwart will play the quarterfinal round later today at 2.40 PM.

#ParaArchery Update#IND Mixed team of Jyoti Balyan and @RakeshK21328176 beat #THA P. Homjanthuek and A. Aungaphinan 147-141 in Compound Open 1/8 elimination round They will play the quarterfinal at 2:40 PM (IST) today Stay tuned and continue to #Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/OwJQI7KS6z — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021

