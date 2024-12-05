Dabang Delhi KC will battle against UP Yoddhas in their next Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 match on Thursday, December 5. The Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas PKL 11 match will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The official broadcaster partner for the PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports Network. The Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas PKL 11 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2024 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda Stands Tall as UP Yoddhas Come From Behind To Beat Telugu Titans.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming and Telecast Details

