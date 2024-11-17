Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns against third-placed Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on November 17, Sunday. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Kabaddi match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of PKL 2024-25 11 in India and will provide Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan on their Star Sports channels. For live viewing options of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan fans can head over to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming in India. PKL 2024: Ashu Malik Shines As Dabang Delhi KC Secure Big Win Against Bengaluru Bulls.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live

#SachinTanwar will bring his A-game against #Shadloui, who will aim to keep his team on 🔝 of the #PKL11 table. Meanwhile, #JaipurPinkPanthers aim for a hat-trick of wins to and #PuneriPaltan will eye a spot in the top 2! #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 SUN 17 NOV, 7:30 PM! #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/nyoDsT0yGC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)