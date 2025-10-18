Week 8 kicked off the road to the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025, as 6 slots remain available as the competition nears the knockouts. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Bengaluru Bulls challenge Dabang Delhi in the first match at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Telugu Titans will take on the leaders Puneri Paltan, where the kabaddi match will commence at 8:30 PM IST. In the third and final PKL 12 contest of today, Bengal Warriorz will face former champs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 9:30 PM. All PKL 2025 matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Ayan Lohchab’s Super 10 Helps Patna Pirates Clinch Tie-Breaker Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

