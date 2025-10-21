Mumbai, October 21: Former Pro Kabaddi League star Rahul Chaudhari, who was watching the game from the stands rather than playing on the mat, made a bold prediction that his former team Telugu Titans will win the PKL 12 title and "create some new history". A Balabharathi, U Mumba Youth Team Kabaddi Player Dies; Jaipur Pink Panthers Announce Death of Assistant Manager Vedanth Devadiga.

"It feels very good. Earlier, we used to play, and today we get to watch," Chaudhari said, visibly excited about being back in a PKL arena. "This is a part of life – first playing and enjoying it even more when the applause was for you, and today getting a chance to watch."

The evening held special significance for Chaudhari as his former team, Telugu Titans, was in action. "My favourite team is also playing inside, the one that brought me to stardom – Telugu Titans. I would want my team to win," he said.

Rahul Chaudhari was particularly impressed with Telugu Titans' journey this season. "After the first few matches, where they initially had some trouble, the entire team and management covered it very well. Now, the Telugu Titans are in a very good position," he observed. "Everyone is performing well – Vijay Malik, Ashish Narwal, Bharat Hooda – the entire team is doing very well."

The new playoff format, which sees eight teams qualifying instead of six, has intensified competition. "Earlier, six teams used to qualify, and now eight teams will qualify, so only four teams will remain at the bottom instead of six. Competition has increased significantly because of this," Chaudhari explained. PKL 2025: Ayan Lohchab’s Super 10 Helps Patna Pirates Clinch Tie-Breaker Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

Having played until Season 10, he made a striking observation. "I've never seen so many close matches in my life as are happening this season. You can see what standard kabaddi is now and how much it has improved, because the young players coming in are very good."

Among the emerging talents, Chaudhari highlighted several names. "Devank has shown in the last two seasons that he can become the league's top raider. Ayan is also very good."

Offering his prediction, Chaudhari said, "In the race between the rabbit and the tortoise, I think the tortoise will win. Teams like Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi are moving at great speed, but slowly, Telugu Titans have climbed from the bottom to third place. I think Telugu Titans will play the final and create some new history.”

