Action in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continues with two high-profile matches in store for fans on October 5. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, UP Yoddhas will lock horns against Patna Pirates, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches will be played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga Praises Mohammadreza Shadloui After Gujarat Giants’ Win Over Bengal Warriors, Says ‘He Has Started To Find His Rhythm’.

Today's PKL 2025 Match

