Today's PKL 2025 matches see four Pro Kabaddi League 12 sides locking horns in two clashes, both at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. In the first match, Telugu Titans will clash with second-placed Dabang Delhi KC. The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi PKL 2025 match starts at 8 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The next match is between Haryana Steelers and the 11th-ranked Patna Pirates. The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2025 game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST. Fans looking to watch PKL 2025 live telecast can do so on the Star Sports Network TV channels, with an online viewing option available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025: Nitin Kumar Redeems Himself With Golden Raid As Jaipur Pink Panthers Defeat Gujarat Giants.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

Will Dabang Delhi K.C. make it 6️⃣ in a row, or is it Titans’ time for a comeback? ⚔️ Follow LIVE updates on https://t.co/cfORnV9MAP or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📲 #PKL12 #ProKabaddi #GhusKarMaarenge #TeluguTitans #DabangDelhiKC pic.twitter.com/nbFI14mSyp — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 17, 2025

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

