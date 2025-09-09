Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): It was vindication for Nitin Kumar, whose 15 points got the Jaipur Pink Panthers over the line in a tie-breaker, their second this season, against Gujarat Giants at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Tuesday. The two teams were tied at 30-30 before the two-time champions registered a memorable win in a game that could have gone either way.

At the start, Rakesh Sungroya wasted no time in imposing himself on the contest, opening the scoring for Gujarat Giants with a two-point raid. Jaipur Pink Panthers hit back through Ali Samadi and a tackle from Deepanshu Khatri, as the two teams went toe-to-toe in the early exchanges, with the score locked at 6-6.

Rakesh continued his fine form, pulling off a Super Raid to give Gujarat Giants a 9-7 lead after the opening quarter. But just as the Giants looked to be pulling away, Nitin Kumar struck back for Jaipur Pink Panthers with a Super Raid of his own to level the scores at 11-11.

The two-time champions then edged ahead, courtesy of Nitin Kumar's clinical attacking display, as they built a three-point cushion. However, the pendulum swung once again when Gujarat Giants responded with a Super Tackle from Nitin Panwar, reclaiming a slender advantage at 16-15 going into half-time.

Gujarat Giants carried their momentum into the second half, with Aryavardhan Navale scoring on a raid and Nitin Panwar following up with a tackle. Deepanshu responded for the Pink Panthers by bringing down Rakesh, keeping his side within touching distance.

The two-time champions then seized the initiative after a yellow card to Himanshu Jaglan handed them a crucial opening. The Pink Panthers capitalised with an All Out on the Giants to open up a four-point lead. Heading into the final quarter, Nitin Kumar secured his Super 10 to ensure the Panthers stayed in control at 25-21.

But the Giants had saved their best for last. Nitin Panwar and Aryavardhan chipped away at the deficit before Rakesh levelled the scores at 25-25 with under five minutes remaining. Shadloui then made his mark, earning his first point of the night with a tackle on Sahil as the Giants began to tilt the momentum their way.

Rakesh capped off his Super 10 with a decisive two-point raid that also inflicted an All Out, putting the Giants four points ahead. However, Nitin Kumar struck back once more, narrowing the gap to a single point heading into the final raid. That set up a nail-biting finish and forced a tie-breaker -- the fifth of the season.

The two teams traded blows in the tie-breaker before Shadloui gave Gujarat Giants the edge with a crucial tackle on Deepanshu. But Aryan Kumar swung the momentum back with a decisive late tackle, forcing a Golden Raid and keeping the Pink Panthers alive. In the end, it was vindication for Nitin Kumar, who held his nerve to seal a scintillating win for the two-time champions. (ANI)

