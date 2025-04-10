Lately, the Nepal national cricket team has been breaking records left, right, and centre, and in their Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 match against Kuwait, they created history, yet again, to chase down their highest-ever target in the format. Asked to chase 186, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh churned up a record-breaking first wicket stand, that ensured Nepal reached their target with six wickets and 1.1 overs to spare. Bhurtel, who top-scored with 81 and claimed a solitary wicket, was named as player of the match for his all-round show. Nepal Becomes First Team In T20I History With Each Batter In Top-Four Scoring 30s, Achieves Unique Feat During NEP vs QAT Hong Kong T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 Match.

Nepal Creates History

📈 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲!#Rhinos pull off their greatest T20I pursuit, chasing 186 with 6 wickets to spare!#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/tCGrGeMI6R — CAN (@CricketNep) April 10, 2025

