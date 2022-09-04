Facebook co-founder and the CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg has recently grown his interests in self defense. The billionaire has posted a video of him training with one of the MMA pros 'the Shadow' aka Khai Wu. The fighter is going to make his UFC debut against Joshua Dillon. Zuckerberg shared the video on his Instagram handle to show off his MMA skills and wish Wu best of luck for his upcoming fight.

Watch M. Zuckerberg's Fight Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)