Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is strengthening US national security by making its Llama AI model available to its key allies. In a press release, Meta announced it is expanding access to the Llama AI model for more democratic US allies in Europe and Asia, NATO and European Union institutions to support national security and defence efforts. Llama is said to create advanced AI solutions that improve decision-making, streamline operations, and boost capabilities to specific missions. Meta said, "Llama has been used to help develop advanced AI tools for the US military and national security agencies, enhancing decision-making, mission-specific capabilities, and operational efficiency." Meta’s Llama AI Models Join US General Services Administration’s OneGov Initiative To Boost Government AI Adoption.

Meta Expands Llama AI Access to US Allies

We’re making our Llama AI models available to more key US allies in Europe and Asia (as well as NATO and EU institutions) to support national security and defense efforts. Get the latest from @joel_kaplan https://t.co/ipaYyt1ljg — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 23, 2025

