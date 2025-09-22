Meta has announced that its Llama AI models are now part of the US General Services Administration’s (GSA) OneGov initiative. The development supports the wider use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the US federal government. Mark Zuckerberg’s platform, in a press release, said, "Llama models are open source and freely available, federal agencies’ technical teams can build, deploy, and scale AI applications for free, delivering significant value to American taxpayers." The collaboration is expected to help government bodies to test and adapt AI systems and have full control over sensitive data. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched Globally; Check Key Specifications, Features and List of Smartphones Likely To Feature It.

