Italy's Massimo Stano has created a world record of completing the 35km race walk in Podebrady in just 2:20:43. The record is set by a massive 57 seconds difference. The previous world record was 2:21:40 by Canada's Evan Dunfee, set in March. Prior to Dunfee's run, Japan's Masatora Kawano completed the race walk in October in record 2:21:47. Massimo Stano broke the world record in 35km race walk at the European Race Walking Team Championships. Massimo Stano had taken the lead in the race at 23km. Jasmine Paolini Wins Italian Open 2025 Women's Singles Title; Defeats Coco Gauff By Straight Sets to Become First Italian Female in Forty Years to Clinch Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Massimo Stano's New World Record In 35 km Race Walk:

World record 🚨 🇮🇹's Massimo Stano smashes the 35km race walk world record in Podebrady with 2:20:43 🔥 FLASH report 🔗 https://t.co/yzvaVECL93 pic.twitter.com/aKCgl6iZY9 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 18, 2025

