Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the USA on Monday, January 20, 2025. Many celebrities were present for the inauguration party, including boxer duo Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The Irish Boer Paul shared a video of him lifting Mike Tyson on his Instagram and captioned the same as ‘Best Friend’. Watch the video below. Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were involved in high profile boxing match on Netflix where Paul won the eight-round bout. There were rumors that both stars might be in action sooner but current video shows that Tyson and Jake Paul are friends now. Paul is said to have received USD 40 Million from the bout, while Mike Tyson took home USD 20 Million. Jake Paul Reacts to ‘Pinch Me’ Moment as Mike Tyson Slaps Him During Weigh-In Ceremony Ahead of Mega Fight (See Post).

Jake Paul Lifts Mike Tyson on His Shoulders During US President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Party

View this post on Instagram

