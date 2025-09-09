Looking to book a place in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Championship 2025, India’s Minakshi will clash against Quiping Wang in the women's 48 kg Round of 16 match in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 on Tuesday, September 9. The Minakshi vs Quiping Wang women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, and at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: Lakshya Chahar Dominates Hussein Iashaish To Reach Pre-Quarterfinals.

World Boxing Championships 2025 Live Streaming Online

Six PreQF Bouts Today And we start with Nikhat Zareen, can she enter the Quarterfinal.#WorldBoxing https://t.co/47MlYPF4N7 pic.twitter.com/vEWgnkXURv — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 9, 2025

